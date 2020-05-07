Assembling Belfast City Hall

“Visit Belfast” keeps sending me emails with suggestions on how to enjoy Belfast without actually being out and about in that city during the current circumstances (reminding me yet again of our cancelled travel plans). So when a link to some virtual tours of spots of interest came up, I decided Frank and I could spend a bit of Thursday evening sampling the city — a dry run for whenever we can reschedule our trip. We started at the Belfast City Hall, and went to Queens University, the Crumlin Road Gaol, then back to City Hall, because I had figured out how to find the 360 degree shots of the inside. After that, somehow Frank hauled us out of town and over to Antrim Town. Then he got tired and went upstairs; I went on to Carrickfergus. When I had satiated my appetite for 360 degree panoramas, I discovered the jigsaw puzzles. So here I am back at City Hall — after dark. I only did a couple of simple puzzles meant for kids. Not sure if I want to devote the time to ones with 100 + pieces!