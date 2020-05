BW half half

I had planned to make all my May half and half shots horizontal, but this didn't look good that direction and I also found myself photographing a bird feeder, was pleased with the result, then realized it was a vertical 1/2 & 1/2. Oh, well. If I end up with an abundance of horizontal "mayhalf20" shots (Ha! Not likely knowing me) I may shove these misfits into the Alternates album and substitute shots oriented the "right" way.