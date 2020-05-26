Previous
Next
May half (or third) and....hmmmm by mcsiegle
Photo 2283

May half (or third) and....hmmmm

A couple weekends ago I noticed the reflection of the window behind me while attending mass via recorded video on YouTube. My parish just resumed having open masses with a limit to how many can attend each mass. They added another weekend mass and also are encouraging people to choose a weekday mass instead. And they’re continuing with recording a Saturday mass for those who choose not to return yet. I served as lector last weekend and the attendance was pretty sparse. They have every other pew roped off. I will, sometimes, still take advantage of mass-on-demand.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
626% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise