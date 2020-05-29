Previous
Choir z-rehearsal by mcsiegle
Photo 2286

Choir z-rehearsal

Actually it’s impossible to hear everyone sing together over Zoom so our director played an audio track of us singing in a previous concert and we sang along to that - each in our own voice - alto, bass, tenor, soprano. It’s good to see each other.

Finishing up my half and half month.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
Photo Details

