1934

That’s the date this life insurance policy was written. My mother was 12. Her sister, three years younger, was the original beneficiary. When she got married, my aunt’s name was neatly xxx’d out with a typewriter and my dad’s name put in. Mom’s married last name added with parentheses put in around her maiden name. It was in her bank box. I brought it home to scan for the family history value a while back. In the application we learn that she had had the measles a few months back and Her recovery was complete. Good stuff!



A couple of weeks ago I got to thinking that maybe we ought to see if there was any actual value. With apologies to my brother, who was on the brink of finishing with Mom’s estate, I sent him the scan and contact info for the company that bought the company that bought the original company (I’m sure you all know how insurance and investment firms change names at a dizzying rate!)



I’m hoping to hear that the policy is no longer in force - that it was cashed out or merged into something long ago, so my brother can be done with everything. The other day as I was going through some things in our files I came across the the insurance policy on my life that was purchased when I was about 4 years old, and found that it also had a copy of the original application attached. “Any brothers or sisters? If so give age of each.” “Sister age 3 and brother age 0” (He was less than a year old.) The brother who’s the executor of Mom’s estate wasn’t born yet. Good stuff! Of course, I already know what siblings I have, so it’s not going to solve any genealogical mysteries. But it’s neat to see.



The shiny gold seal on Mom’s policy didn’t show up well on my scan, so I took a few photos of it with light from an angle. I’m pretty hard up for photos to fill in last week (posting on the 26th) so here you go — the Commissioner of Insurance of Kansas.