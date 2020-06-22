Previous
Neanderthal Woman by mcsiegle
Photo 2307

Neanderthal Woman

Playing around in the Hyperspektiv app with one of the portraits I made the other day of Neanderthal Woman (who you see here), Lady Neanderthal, and both of them together.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
