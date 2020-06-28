UCM

My get pushed partner, Val, gave me the task of “using them [Neanderthal Women] ( and/or) their dinosaur companions as subjects for images which have movement. Could be in-camera, using camera-drop, lens burst etc - or using post-editing.”



I was going for some ICM but accidentally dropped the phone on my first try. This is the result. I made numerous attempts to try to get something I liked better but in the end I guess we’ll go with the UCM (unintended camera movement.) it seems Neanderthal Woman is featuring more prominently than Lady Neanderthal in the shots I’m posting. Lady Neanderthal is quite attractive though and you will definitely see more of her in the future.