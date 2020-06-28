Previous
Next
UCM by mcsiegle
Photo 2312

UCM

My get pushed partner, Val, gave me the task of “using them [Neanderthal Women] ( and/or) their dinosaur companions as subjects for images which have movement. Could be in-camera, using camera-drop, lens burst etc - or using post-editing.”

I was going for some ICM but accidentally dropped the phone on my first try. This is the result. I made numerous attempts to try to get something I liked better but in the end I guess we’ll go with the UCM (unintended camera movement.) it seems Neanderthal Woman is featuring more prominently than Lady Neanderthal in the shots I’m posting. Lady Neanderthal is quite attractive though and you will definitely see more of her in the future.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
633% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@valpetersen actual movement, though not on the part of the Neanderthal ladies.
June 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise