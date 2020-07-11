Previous
M and M sky by mcsiegle
M and M sky

For the get pushed challenge given me by Kathy @randystreat to use negative space.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
Mary Siegle ace
@randystreat I went out to the country to the edge of the land my dad grew up on and used to own with my uncle. I didn't take the time to climb over gate and take a walk (the current owner says no problem with going out to the land) but just parked outside the gate and took a bunch of photos.
July 12th, 2020  
