Horse

Francoise gave me this challenge: "do a photo that is taken from above, IE, looking down on something, seeing something from a new perspective perhaps." I tried to think of some public space I could go up and look down from, and had thought I might at least go out on our flat back roof. Alas, it's been a busy week, and I didn't get around to any of that. So you get our wooden rocking horse, as seen from half way up the stairway.