My get pushed challenge from Val @valpetersen was "contrasts." At our weekly Pigmania game, Katy @grammyn and Kathy @randystreat suggested complementary colors. I found this tomato growing in a compost pile at the Manhattan Cathlolic Schools garden after Mass on Sunday. Yes, once again I took a bunch of pictures on the very last day of the week and am filling the week from that one photo session (with the exception of the image I posted on the 14th). I MUST break this habit.