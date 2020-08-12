Previous
Tomatoes by mcsiegle
Photo 2350

Tomatoes

I found these tomatoes growing in the compost pile at the Manhattan Cathlolic Schools garden after Mass on Sunday, and decided they needed to be brought home and eaten. But first I took their picture.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Mary Siegle

Mary Siegle
