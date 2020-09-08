Sign up
Photo 2377
Taken just before I got rid of the vine
Completely taken oven that corner by our car parking space, so I cut out large amounts of this vine and similar out-of-control vegetation.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
1
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
3159
photos
113
followers
115
following
651% complete
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
7th September 2020 8:19am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
katy
ace
Lots of texture in this photo. You should tag it for Joe Muli’s Texture Thursday
September 10th, 2020
