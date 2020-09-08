Previous
Next
Taken just before I got rid of the vine by mcsiegle
Photo 2377

Taken just before I got rid of the vine

Completely taken oven that corner by our car parking space, so I cut out large amounts of this vine and similar out-of-control vegetation.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
651% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Lots of texture in this photo. You should tag it for Joe Muli’s Texture Thursday
September 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise