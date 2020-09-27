Previous
Whew! What a relief! by mcsiegle
Whew! What a relief!

DNA results confirm that Barb is my sister, Pat is my brother, and Barb and Pat are definitely siblings. What a surprise! LOL

We're pretty sure John, on the far left, is indeed our brother, but have no DNA results for him. There's plenty of other evidence, however, direct and indirect, so I'm not going to lose any sleep over it. That's me holding little baby Pat, who is evidently NOT enjoying himself. We have two other pictures -- one of each sibling holding him. Naturally I chose the pic with ME holding him.

My get pushed challenge from Jackie was "links (but not a photo of a chain)". Naturally my thoughts turned to family history, and I've been busy checking out DNA matches with others less closely related, trying to find the "link" to our McCoy ancestors in Northern Ireland.
Mary Siegle

