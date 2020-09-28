Sign up
Photo 2394
Brush pile study # 1
I’ve taken a bunch of photos of the growing pile of vegetation that I’ve dug or chopped out of our yard. I don’t know that “brush pile” is the right term, but I can’t think of anything more appropriate.
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
