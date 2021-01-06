Previous
Next
Hope by mcsiegle
Photo 2483

Hope

With the disgraceful goings on that happened in the nation’s capitol, we must, even more, hope we can find our way to being a less divided nation — more trusting of each other.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise