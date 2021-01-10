One would think...

That a regular participant on 365 PHOTOGRAPHY project would know better! But this morning I was clearing out my purse and came across this thing that printed out in addition to my grocery receipt. It’s not a coupon, just something about entering to win a kitchen makeover, so I was about to put it into the recycling. But the instructions caught my eye. “1. Snap your receipt. 2. Upload your receipt.” Was that word actually SNAP?? This is the only thing that came to mind, and it didn’t seem logical. Of course this isn’t the actual receipt, but you can see how useless it seemed to me to “snap your receipt” What in the world would that accomplish?!?



Oh...yeah...OK. I’m (just temporarily) an idiot.