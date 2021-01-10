Previous
One would think... by mcsiegle
Photo 2487

One would think...

That a regular participant on 365 PHOTOGRAPHY project would know better! But this morning I was clearing out my purse and came across this thing that printed out in addition to my grocery receipt. It’s not a coupon, just something about entering to win a kitchen makeover, so I was about to put it into the recycling. But the instructions caught my eye. “1. Snap your receipt. 2. Upload your receipt.” Was that word actually SNAP?? This is the only thing that came to mind, and it didn’t seem logical. Of course this isn’t the actual receipt, but you can see how useless it seemed to me to “snap your receipt” What in the world would that accomplish?!?

Oh...yeah...OK. I’m (just temporarily) an idiot.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
JackieR ace
You might get an intact sink!!
January 10th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond ha ha! Actually the 3rd-try sink was delivered yesterday a.m. Finally! And the plumbers are coming Tuesday morning.
January 10th, 2021  
