Goodbye, goodbye

In the plumber’s truck just before departure. The sink and faucet were being replaced (finally!) as planned. The toilet, however, was not. I just wanted the plumbers to replace the lever and figure out why the tank was dripping — figured it was leaking around some easy to replace inner working. Turns out the tank itself had developed a crack running down it. So we asked them to take the toilet out. We’ll replace it soon. But I want a chance while it’s out to look at what it would take to redo that upstairs bathroom. It’s really horrible now.