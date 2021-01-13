Previous
Next
Goodbye, goodbye by mcsiegle
Photo 2489

Goodbye, goodbye

In the plumber’s truck just before departure. The sink and faucet were being replaced (finally!) as planned. The toilet, however, was not. I just wanted the plumbers to replace the lever and figure out why the tank was dripping — figured it was leaking around some easy to replace inner working. Turns out the tank itself had developed a crack running down it. So we asked them to take the toilet out. We’ll replace it soon. But I want a chance while it’s out to look at what it would take to redo that upstairs bathroom. It’s really horrible now.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
682% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise