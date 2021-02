Well stocked

Frank signed up with some sort of 100% recycled paper products company. This is the first of them to arrive. Each roll is wrapped in paper, and just as I was thinking how wasteful that was, I read what they had printed on the wrapping — that they were required for sanitary reasons to sell it wrapped and this kept it from being wrapped in plastic which I will give them. Now where on earth do we store all that? It will last us for a long time.