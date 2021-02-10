Previous
Next
27 Jan 2021 by mcsiegle
Photo 2509

27 Jan 2021

Taken January 27. We didn’t get very much snow — enough for a few photos, though.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
687% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
Maybe you didn't get much snow but your composition is effective in conveying that snow.
February 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise