The Dinosaurs remembering Wales Week and Welsh cakes

Last year the dinosaurs enthusiastically helped Wales Week Kansas promote the presentation by Gwen Colgrove to the Riley County Genealogical Society and general public. The event was a smashing success -- many thanks to the dinosaurs for their assistance! They particularly enjoyed helping make the large quantity of Welsh cakes needed for that event and the Welsh tea at Frank's church on St. David's Day.

Last week, when the dinosaurs and Neanderthals realized that St. David's Day was was fast approaching, and Wales Week Kansas was getting ready to make some good "Welsh noise" (as Wales Week Worldwide is fond of saying), a few of them pulled up pictures from 2020 on the iPad. Visions of Welsh cakes dancing in their little dino brains, they called the Pigmania pigs, Mochyn and Maiale, and their much larger friend, Porc Cousteau, over to see the photos. Naturally Mochyn was particularly interested in Wales Week, he having the Welsh name and all.

(Maiale says she is Welsh too, but as Mochyn grabbed that name first, she settled for Italian. We should clarify, lest we offend any Italians reading this, that we have nothing against them or Italy, Maiale is also a beautiful name. It's just not Welsh.)

While the Triceratops brother and the Dimetrodon were planning a Welsh-cake-making session, Neanderthal Man and Porc Cousteau did a Google search on St. David and St. David's Day. Somewhere along the line (you know how surfing the web goes) they discovered that March first was not only St. David's Day. It is also National PIG Day here in the USA! You should have seen the joy on the faces of those three pigs!

A few minutes later the joy turned to worry. If they celebrated National Pig Day, it could overshadow St. David's Day, and no one wanted that. We assured them that was unlikely. St. David's Day is celebrated by Welsh people all around the world and would not get lost in the shuffle. Surely we can celebrate both! that raised their spirits a good deal. The last I saw of any of the crew, some were wearing down the iPad battery researching pigs in Wales, and the rest were heading for the kitchen, making a lot of Welsh noise!