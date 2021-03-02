Sign up
Photo 2515
Spring is on the way!
Taken with the iPhone 6, it’s not a very good photo. But the sight and sound of this cardinal up in the tree singing away said spring to me.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
24th February 2021 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cardinal
Junko Y
ace
And with such nice framing!
March 4th, 2021
