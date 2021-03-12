Previous
Half "through" and half not
Half "through" and half not

For my get pushed challenge, Laura said “what about photographing through something? It could be a shape cut out of paper & photographed through or maybe sweet wrappers or anything.”

Not sure if this qualifies. This shows what I saw looking out of my bedroom window — dark outside and in the bedroom but light in the hallway The left half of it shows (dimly) what was seen outside—through the window—the porch of the house across the street with a light on. The right half is a reflection of the bedroom doorway to the hall, with glass bottles on the shelf above the door.
12th March 2021

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
