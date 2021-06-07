Previous
Next
Go into the light... by mcsiegle
Photo 2581

Go into the light...

Looking the opposite direction in that same dark hallway I posted before. Different day, same problem (again) with the motion detector not turning on the hall lights.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
707% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise