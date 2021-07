Love the colors—hate the plant

I don’t know what this plant is called but I want to be rid of it. Several have grown huge and in places they shouldn’t be. I whacked them off a couple of days ago and hauled them back by the garage. I’m going to cut off all the dangling (fruiting?) bunches like this and bag them so there’s no chance of them making more. I know that I’m not rid of them. I just whacked them off; I haven’t dug them out—yet anyway. Probably can’t do that sufficiently. Sigh. I figured I’d get a photo or two, anyway.