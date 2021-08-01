Previous
by mcsiegle
Photo 2621

In response to my get pushed challenge “a shot in the style of Alexandra Brand.” This is inspired by her “Inventions” images. It’s not what I envisioned, but in the end it’s what I’ve got.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
718% complete

Mary Siegle ace
@jacqbb here’s my response to the challenge you gave me. I hope it suits.
August 2nd, 2021  
