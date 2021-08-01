Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2621
In response to my get pushed challenge “a shot in the style of Alexandra Brand.” This is inspired by her “Inventions” images. It’s not what I envisioned, but in the end it’s what I’ve got.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
3492
photos
114
followers
119
following
718% complete
View this month »
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mcs-gp
,
ac-abrand
,
get-pushed-470
Mary Siegle
ace
@jacqbb
here’s my response to the challenge you gave me. I hope it suits.
August 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close