Photo 2624
Abstract #1
For my get pushed challenge from Tim to do an abstract image. Close crop of this
http://365project.org/mcsiegle/alternates/2021-08-06
and then put through the ToonCamera app.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
Views
7
Comments
1
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-471
Mary Siegle
ace
@tdaug80
been preoccupied with my sister and her grandsons being in town, or would have posted a response to the challenge earlier. I love making abstract images. This is a close crop of the underbelly of a dead, irridescent insect on the sidewalk — run through the toon camera app.
August 9th, 2021
