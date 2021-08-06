Previous
Abstract #1 by mcsiegle
Photo 2624

Abstract #1

For my get pushed challenge from Tim to do an abstract image. Close crop of this http://365project.org/mcsiegle/alternates/2021-08-06 and then put through the ToonCamera app.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Mary Siegle

@tdaug80 been preoccupied with my sister and her grandsons being in town, or would have posted a response to the challenge earlier. I love making abstract images. This is a close crop of the underbelly of a dead, irridescent insect on the sidewalk — run through the toon camera app.
August 9th, 2021  
