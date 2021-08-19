Fork Week — Day Four

Thursday mornings are busy. 8:30 is “book discussion” on Zoom (many times just chat) with one or more friends from SweetWood. This is followed closely by the weekly Pig Rolling with @grammyn@randystreat and @30pics4jackiesdiamond
So so busy, we didn’t have time to get out the DSLR. (Yeah, I know...) But—in the middle of the Pigmania game, Jackie asked if the Fork was watching. I had to admit he was just hanging around in the drawer, but it was a great idea to let him observe the game and meet some other 365ers. He, after all, was participating in the get pushed challenge this week.
Then someone suggested we have an international Fork Meetup (thanks to Jackie joining our Pigmania group, anything we do is an “International [insert name of event]” — sounds so much more impressive that way!) So we all repaired to our kitchens to fetch our forks. I think they enjoyed meeting one another. We all were amazed and impressed with the daring circus act Katy and her fork have been working on.
The screenshot you see displayed on the iPad was taken during that meetup. The picture I took directly after the game shows the Fork gazing at that screenshot — already recalling the experience nostalgically and asking for another meeting. I can guarantee I t’s not going to happen every week! My pigs were rather resentful of the attention diverted to the forks.
P.S.
Katy’s pigs won for the second week in a row. She is no longer permitted to claim under dog status!
P.P.S.
I promise the camera will come out before the end of the week!