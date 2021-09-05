Cabinet of Wonders — The Windows

a.k.a. the Music Room, because the piano is in there. Although the majority of what’s on the shelves is glass, there are also shells, rocks, fossils, pine cones, antique toys, a dead cicada (still nicely preserved), a couple of family photos...



I like the old concept, from past centuries, of a “cabinet of wonders” or “cabinet of curiosities” and want this room to have a bit of that quality, fostering curiosity. The windows are the main element, but the top of the piano has an artfully arranged and periodically changed display, Frank’s collection of Oz books sits below the window on a long brick-and-board shelf. In the early years of our marriage all our shelves were boards, bricks, cinder blocks and old wooden crates. I imagine a lot of young people have similarly constructed shelves today.



The photo is taken for my get pushed challenge. Lisa challenged me to either a forced perspective or panoramic shot. I have not had the energy or creativity to come up with a clever forced perspective shot. This is done with the phone. In previous tries I’ve not had as good a luck with panoramic shots using the DSLR camera. I know it’s a matter of spending the time to master it. But I didn’t have the energy to think of a forced perspective shot, and didn’t have the energy to get out the camera either.