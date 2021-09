Another for my get pushed challenge

Sue gave me this challenge: “a photo which clearly shows directional lighting. The photo can be of anything, the aim is to use lighting (natural or artificial) to present the photo in a way that the viewer can clearly see the direction the lighting is coming from.”



Another photo I took of the hotel bed covers with the only light coming in through the window. My pigs, Mochyn and Maiale, came out to explore the peaks and valleys.