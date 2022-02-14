Previous
FOR - 14 by mcsiegle
Photo 2791

FOR - 14

The man knows the way to my heart!

Plus he cooked a gourmet meal with steak and escargot.

And has many other endearing qualities, too.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
Walks @ 7 ace
Sounds like you have a keeper....
February 16th, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
@joysabin Yep!
February 16th, 2022  
