Photo 2808
Microwave Fudge
Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
challenged me to take a photo of food that could accompany a recipe.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
3
1
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
3708
photos
120
followers
122
following
769% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
recipe
,
fudge
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-501
Mary Siegle
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Jackie, you get fudge because it was the easiest thing I could think of. :-)
March 7th, 2022
katy
ace
Girl! I gained five poinds just looking! Fabulous response to the challenge
March 7th, 2022
kali
ace
MMm sugar!
Mary have you ever done a victorian headless portrait? you could either do that or a personal footprint 'selfie' for the 5+2 challenge coming up this week where you take a photo showing where you have been as a way to tell something about you, rather than taking a photo of yourself .
March 7th, 2022
