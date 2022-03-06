Previous
Next
Microwave Fudge by mcsiegle
Photo 2808

Microwave Fudge

Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to take a photo of food that could accompany a recipe.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
769% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Jackie, you get fudge because it was the easiest thing I could think of. :-)
March 7th, 2022  
katy ace
Girl! I gained five poinds just looking! Fabulous response to the challenge
March 7th, 2022  
kali ace
MMm sugar!
Mary have you ever done a victorian headless portrait? you could either do that or a personal footprint 'selfie' for the 5+2 challenge coming up this week where you take a photo showing where you have been as a way to tell something about you, rather than taking a photo of yourself .
March 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise