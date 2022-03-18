Previous
Abstract with carpet by mcsiegle
Photo 2817

Abstract with carpet

Jacqueline @jacqbb asked me to shoot from a very low vantage point for my get pushed challenge.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Mary Siegle

@jacqbb I fell asleep last night trying to work on these photos and post them, and woke up this morning (Monday) realizing that I hadn’t managed to finish.
March 21st, 2022  
katy ace
This is a Fabulous low POV. I really wish I could have seen you taking this one
March 21st, 2022  
