Pigs at the Grotto

Of course the Pigmania Pigs wanted in on the (very, very brief!) photo shoot at the Dickeyville Grotto —see yesterday’s posting.



Knowing Mochyn and Maiale as I do, I made them promise not to tell the dinosaurs about the Grotto. If every dinosaur who comes with me to SweetWood in the future wants to stop there, it would be a disaster! One time I arrived rather late at my friends’ house because of a stop I had made in Dickeyville to take photos. I wouldn’t like to repeat that.