Old Friend by mcsiegle
Old Friend

Sally @salza challenged me to make a photo of an imperfection. Second of two things I’m posting. As I said on the other, I hope broken down stuff counts as “imperfection.” This is one of two wicker chairs I have on my back porch. I believe it started out as my grandma’s, then got a lot of use on the front porch of the house I grew up in. I loved sitting out on that porch with parents and/or siblings on summer evenings, particularly stormy evenings watching the rainwater flow down the darkened street. Ah! Simpler times. Obviously it’s seen better days. This one is a rocker. It’s companion (not a rocker) from my childhood gave way to one from a thrift store in a bit better condition. As I was sitting out in the chair Saturday evening, I realized this lumpy pillow at my back was not comfortable, and when I went to get another from in the house to serve temporarily, I noticed its severe “imperfection” and thought of my challenge.
Mary Siegle

