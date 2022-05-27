Previous
Next
The hole... by mcsiegle
Photo 2860

The hole...

...where Dan’s foot went through the ceiling of the downstairs bathroom. He didn’t realize he couldn’t step between the joists. I’m very thankful he just got a big scrape on his leg and didn’t fall through.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
783% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise