Wow! Bowl by mcsiegle
Wow! Bowl

Northy @northy challenged me to word photography -- "either incorporate words into an image artistically, or create letters from found objects, or find letters in found objects..." All the letters (with the exception of the one little one in the speech bubble) are created from the house numbers I found in a drawer. We took them down during the renovation (2013!), did without them for a bit, then I bought black ones that show up better. Our address is 1013 -- flipped a couple of photos to get the "E" and the second "W" in "wow." It's not too inspired, but I had fun playing. the words are pretty random -- whatever I thought of that I could do with those letters.
@northy Here are some words for you.
May 29th, 2022  
☠northy ace
ha!!!! very creative!
May 29th, 2022  
