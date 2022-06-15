Previous
44 total colored balls by mcsiegle
Photo 2874

44 total colored balls

"Before you can run, you have to walk. Before you can do differential calculus, you have to look for the yellow balls, spot the two patterns exactly alike, count all the red balls and then all the blue balls, add those together and, most importantly, find the joy in doing that." (new quote by MCS)

For the challenge given to me by Sally @salza -- My challenge to you is to create a picture, either an abstract or just something having numbers as the main subject and then create your own quote to represent it. Up to you how many numbers you include & whether it be colour or b&w."

This was mounted on the wall of the doctor's office, for visiting children to play with. I hope it's sufficiently numbers-related to satisfy the challenge.
Mary Siegle

@salza Will this satisfy the challenge?
June 17th, 2022  
