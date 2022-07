Nepalese Fanny Packs? Yes please!

On Thursday afternoon our tour guide gave a bus tour of Calgary. As we were stopped at a stop light I spotted this sign and took a bunch of photos, trying for the most interesting natural overlay of reflection. Today I did a Google search. Villages Calgary is a Fair Trade store selling goods from around the world. I don’t need anything like that; the sign just amused me, but the fanny packs made in Nepal do look very nice, if you’re in the market for one.