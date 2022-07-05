Previous
High-rise advertising by mcsiegle
High-rise advertising

Taken from the Calgary Tower. I thought it was a clever move on the part of these two arts organizations to identify their venues and advertise to the public up above looking down from in the tower.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
JackieR ace
Fab one for Ross' current theme of perspective
July 11th, 2022  
