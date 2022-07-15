Previous
Next
Reach by mcsiegle
Photo 2897

Reach

I took a bunch of shots of the "Don't Walk" hand on the traffic light. This is one of my favorites. I cropped and darkened the background a bit, though it was dark anyway. Part of my playing Thursday night for my get pushed challenge.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
794% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey The hand fascinated me. I took more photos of it than I needed--many of which weren't worth anything. But that's the way it so often goes--right?
July 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise