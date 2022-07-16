Sign up
Photo 2898
Abstract composition--Firehouse at 11th and Poyntz...
...with ICM. Another for my get pushed challenge from April. The most abstract of what I'm posting.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
1
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
3892
photos
116
followers
118
following
794% complete
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2893
2894
2895
2896
535
2897
2898
2899
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
14th July 2022 9:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
icm
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-519
Mary Siegle
ace
@aecasey
Again, apologies for posting all 5 of these at the same time.
July 18th, 2022
