Zoom adventures

I'm not sure if playing with zoom qualifies as ICM. I wasn't exactly moving the camera itself (except for the slight camera shake from hand-held shots at slow shutter speeds). But my intention was the same. I'm tagging for my get pushed challenge anyway. The first was taken on Tuesday when I played with ICM in the daylight. I took the abstract trees plus ICM shots (one of which I've posted already) and straight shots of things in bloom. The second and third were taken Thursday evening. The middle one in my back yard, and third a block and 1/2 away at 11th Street and Poyntz Avenue. I walked down there after I tired of what was available in my yard as it grew darker. I took a whole bunch of photos standing there. While I was doing so, a young man walked up and asked about what I was photographing. He had been driving by and noticed me with the camera -- parked and walked over. He has the same model of camera as I do. We talked for a a good bit and I hope we might meet sometime and share what we've learned about it. He's used his camera a lot more than I have thus far, but he'd never tried what I was doing that night. He's texted me and I replied, so we'll see.