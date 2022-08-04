Previous
50 cents per play by mcsiegle
Catching up with the Make30 prompts. At the mall downtown on Sunday while walking around doing my “Shoot from the hip” get pushed challenge, I added a Dutch Tilt on some of my attempts. I figure this will do for Diagonals for today.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Mary Siegle

