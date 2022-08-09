Five—better than three, of course

Today’s Make 30 prompt is Threes or Fives. A select group of five from the Dinosaurs/Neanderthals helped me with this shot. It’s been so long since they and I have had a photo shoot, I fear we are a bit rusty. Nothing very interesting happening here. The two Neanderthal ladies and their companion, the Rhamphorhynchus, and the adult Apatosaurus and one of the youngsters just stood there posing awkwardly.



Perhaps if I had brought both Apatosaurus youngsters out, there would have been a more spontaneous and natural scene. I’m sure it would have been more lively! But then, unless I did not include the adult, there would have been six instead of five—defeating the purpose of the session. And the two youngsters without the adult supervising might not have been a wise move. It would be dark soon and I’ve again been behind in both taking and posting pictures, so didn’t want to chance a potential waste of time.

