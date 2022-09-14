Previous
Preparing the knees for Crypticon by mcsiegle
Preparing the knees for Crypticon

Sept 14 was exactly three months after the last injection I got in my right knee and I wanted to have another before heading the next day to Crypticon, again at that hotel which is laid out so poorly for getting from one place to another. Thankfully this year we were lucky enough to have a room on the first floor (lobby level) as everything funnels across on that level—mostly across that lobby. The doctor offered the option of injections in both knees, and I gladly accepted that. This is the assistant preparing the pads with iodine and laying out everything needed. I was just sitting there waiting, so I whipped out my phone and took a few photos.
John M ace
Way to take advantage of the opportunity! I hope the injection helped - Crypticon looks like great fun, enjoy!
September 26th, 2022  
