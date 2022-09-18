Previous
Next
Hotel lighting by mcsiegle
Photo 2956

Hotel lighting

Kathy gave me this challenge:

Mary, I'm your get pushed partner this week. Take a SOOC photo using Aperture Priority Mode, Shutter Priority Mode or Manual Mode, your choice of subject. Get to know that new camera.

These are lights at the hotel we were at for the last several days. The new camera is a small Point and shoot that does not have those settings exactly, but I wasn’t on all auto. I chose ISO and from three choices that equaled ranges of Aperture — the flower symbol for close shooting, mountain + person for normal shooting, and mountain range symbol for distance. I’m posting another thing taken at the convention, but it’s not SOOC — it was cropped.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
809% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@randystreat Kathy, after you gave me that challenge last Saturday I went out to the Konza prairie with the DSLR and shot mostly in Aperture priority. That was a day too early to post for the challenge you gave me.
September 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise