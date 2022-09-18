Hotel lighting

Kathy gave me this challenge:



Mary, I'm your get pushed partner this week. Take a SOOC photo using Aperture Priority Mode, Shutter Priority Mode or Manual Mode, your choice of subject. Get to know that new camera.



These are lights at the hotel we were at for the last several days. The new camera is a small Point and shoot that does not have those settings exactly, but I wasn’t on all auto. I chose ISO and from three choices that equaled ranges of Aperture — the flower symbol for close shooting, mountain + person for normal shooting, and mountain range symbol for distance. I’m posting another thing taken at the convention, but it’s not SOOC — it was cropped.