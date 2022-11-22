Sign up
Photo 3001
Bulb # 2
See the previous day’s image for description. Someday when I have the time and energy I’ll do some more experimentation. I want to see if I can get closer to the images posted by Sue
@wakelys
and Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
and others.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
3
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
21st November 2022 11:39pm
JackieR
ace
Brilliant
November 22nd, 2022
