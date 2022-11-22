Previous
Bulb # 2 by mcsiegle
Photo 3001

Bulb # 2

See the previous day’s image for description. Someday when I have the time and energy I’ll do some more experimentation. I want to see if I can get closer to the images posted by Sue @wakelys and Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond and others.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
JackieR ace
Brilliant
November 22nd, 2022  
