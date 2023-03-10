Previous
Across the Road… by mcsiegle
Across the Road…

…from Saint Patrick's Catholic Cemetery where my father's side of my family are buried. See the picture I posted on the 11th for more explanation. This large church directly across the road looking south is a fairly new addition. The "Farmers' Coop Assn" grain elevator further south in the background has been there much longer and is typical of the farming community this has been. Lately there has been a lot of development in that area. Much is residential. Some is industrial. There are a couple of schools and this church. Posting for my get pushed challenge to look at the "fringes of urbanization."
Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Mary Siegle ace
@bournesnapper Here is one of three. I hope it fits what you had in mind.
March 13th, 2023  
