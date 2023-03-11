Saint Patrick’s 1

Saint Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Blue Township, just east of town. This is where my father's family is buried. He grew up out there--in what was known as "The Elbow" for the creek of the same name. When he was young there was a small stone church as well as a graveyard. The church is gone now. Until fairly recently, mostly farmland surrounded the cemetery. There's still farmland out there, but area has now been built up with housing on three sides of the cemetery (visible in the background of this picture) and a large modern church across the road. I played with processing on this--just because I could. Came up with a bunch of versions and am posting this one. This is one of three shots I'm posting for my get pushed challenge--to look at the "fringes of urbanization."