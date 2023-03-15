Previous
Worldwide Minute by mcsiegle
Photo 3097

The theme of the Worldwide Minute this year is “Gratefulness.” I’m grateful to have the first world problem of too many books in my cluttered house, instead of the opposite—books banned or simply none available. Books open up worlds we otherwise might not have even imagined. NOTE These do NOT live permanently on the couch. They were taken off of a bookshelf to be sorted and hopefully weeded out. The goal is reduction of stuff—yes, even of books, since we have such a wonderful local library in addition to the University library.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Mary Siegle

